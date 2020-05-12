Helen Carol Stritt
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Carol Stritt

Indianapolis - age 90, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Helen was born November 4, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Pearl (Yeazel) Stritt and Carl Stritt. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Anne Stritt, Christina Stritt, Clara Logan, and Mary Stritt. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and worked many years as assistant to the Dean at Ft. Benjamin in the Defense Information School.

She is survived by her niece, Karen Wray (David) and great nephew, Robert Logan.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church. Social distancing, masks, and reduced capacity; in accordance with official guidelines; will be observed. If you would like to attend the service, and have not been contacted by the family, please all the funeral home regarding availablity. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1201 E Maryland St, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Stritt family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
3172574271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved