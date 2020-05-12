Helen Carol Stritt
Indianapolis - age 90, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Helen was born November 4, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Pearl (Yeazel) Stritt and Carl Stritt. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Anne Stritt, Christina Stritt, Clara Logan, and Mary Stritt. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and worked many years as assistant to the Dean at Ft. Benjamin in the Defense Information School.
She is survived by her niece, Karen Wray (David) and great nephew, Robert Logan.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church. Social distancing, masks, and reduced capacity; in accordance with official guidelines; will be observed. If you would like to attend the service, and have not been contacted by the family, please all the funeral home regarding availablity. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1201 E Maryland St, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Stritt family.
Indianapolis - age 90, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Helen was born November 4, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Pearl (Yeazel) Stritt and Carl Stritt. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Anne Stritt, Christina Stritt, Clara Logan, and Mary Stritt. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and worked many years as assistant to the Dean at Ft. Benjamin in the Defense Information School.
She is survived by her niece, Karen Wray (David) and great nephew, Robert Logan.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church. Social distancing, masks, and reduced capacity; in accordance with official guidelines; will be observed. If you would like to attend the service, and have not been contacted by the family, please all the funeral home regarding availablity. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1201 E Maryland St, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Stritt family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 17, 2020.