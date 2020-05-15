Helen Castor
Helen L. Castor, 95, of Mooresville, passed away May 14, 2020. Survivors are children, Sue Campbell, Bertie Bristow & Phil Castor. Private family services to be held. Burial at Carmel Cemetery.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.