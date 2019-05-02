Helen Crawford



Indianapolis - Helen Rose (List) Crawford, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Helen was born to the late James and Dorothy List on February 28, 1941 in Flora, Illinois.



Helen graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Posey County, Indiana. She went on to continue her education at Franklin College obtaining her bachelor's degree in 1961; she then attended Indiana University, graduating with her master's degree in 1962. She was a teacher at Columbia City and Jefferson Center schools and a member of the Columbia City Baptist Church. After moving to Greenwood in 1973, Helen taught in Greenwood Community Schools. At GCS, she became the director of the gifted and talented program and went on to become the director of curriculum. She was active with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and Delta Zeta at Franklin College. She loved reading mystery novels, learning about history, and traveling around Indiana and parts of Michigan, including Mackinac Island. Helen was an active participant in the lives of her grandchildren, cheering them on in sports, helping them to excel in their academic careers, and loved spending time with her family.



Helen is survived by her husband of 46 years, George Crawford, her son James Morris (Kristin), three grandsons: Daniel (Melissa) Morris, Stephen (Becca) Morris and Joseph Morris, as well as two great granddaughters, Kelsey and Kylie Morris. Helen is also survived by three cousins: Beccie (John) Galloway, David (Marlena) Tygett, Barbara Coble, and Sybil (Dick) Diccion.



A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. Friday, May 3rd at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4th at 2 P.M. at the funeral home. Friends may visit from 1 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Johnson County Humane Society.



To share memories and leave an online condolence, please visit www.wilsonstpierre.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019