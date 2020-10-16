Helen Cromer



Helen Cromer, 71, passed away in Grapevine, Texas with family by her side.



Helen was born February 28, 1949 in Greenock, Scotland. Helen was an elementary school teacher. Most recently Helen was a tax preparer, an enrolled agent, at H& R Block in Indianapolis, Indiana. Helen was with the H& R Block family for over 30 years and she met many friends along the way in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Indianapolis, Indiana. She went to Craigie College in Ayr, Scotland.



Friends were very important to Helen and she did not go many places without making new friends along the way in her travels to Ayr, Scotland; Rota, Spain; Pensacola Beach, Florida; and Indianapolis, Indiana.



Helen enjoyed sewing, traveling, and spending time with her family, both in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Helen was a very kind and generous soul, going out of her way for her family and friends when they were in need.



Helen had a brilliant sense of humor and she was a feisty Scot. Helen was passionately devoted to her husband Jerry, whom she met in Glasgow, Scotland; and her three daughters, Jennifer (Wayne) Rubie, Carole Cromer (John), and Valerie Cromer (Shawn).



Helen is also survived by three sisters: Carole Dowse (Peter), Clem Burrows, and Evelyn Fowler (Mike), and two brothers Harry Burrows (Sally) and Gordon Burrows (Liz). Helen is also survived by five grandchildren: Mercedes Rubie, Ciara Rubie , Xavier Jones, Lesley Jones, and Alasdair Jones.



Helen had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, both stateside and abroad that she cared for deeply.



She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Carroll Burrows; mother, Clemintina Ross McLean Taft Burrows and her younger brother, Edward James Burrows.



A celebration of life will take place on October 24, 2020, 3 pm at Irvington United Methodist Church located at 30 N. Audubon, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219.









