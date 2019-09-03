Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Helen Brenner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Brenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. Brenner Obituary
Helen E. Brenner

Speedway - Helen E. Brenner, 97, passed away September 1, 2019. She was a Quality Sound Inspector for RCA. She was also a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Ralph F. Brenner, parents Louis and Caroline Stergar and her son, Steven Brenner survived by his wife Tambra. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Holt with husband Marshall, Susan Rhodes and Linda Kraynek with husband Ronald; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 11am Thursday September 5, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now