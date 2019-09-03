|
Helen E. Brenner
Speedway - Helen E. Brenner, 97, passed away September 1, 2019. She was a Quality Sound Inspector for RCA. She was also a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Ralph F. Brenner, parents Louis and Caroline Stergar and her son, Steven Brenner survived by his wife Tambra. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Holt with husband Marshall, Susan Rhodes and Linda Kraynek with husband Ronald; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 11am Thursday September 5, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019