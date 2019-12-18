|
Helen Elaine Harrison
Helen Elaine Harrison, 86, of Greenwood, passed away on December 16, 2019.
Helen was born on May 20, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Louis and Iris Roeder. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband James S. Blanchard and second husband Barry Harrison.
She had a long career working in customer service in banking on the east side of Indianapolis. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, china painting, and spending time with her family and great-grandchildren. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association
She leaves behind her children; Debra Blanchard (Bob Schuler), Linda Blanchard McCoy (Steve), Jim Blanchard Sr. (Julie); four stepchildren; Kristi Harrison (Mike Rian), Nick Harrison (Robin), Tony Harrison, Joel Harrison (Rachael) six grandchildren, Katie McCoy Brown (Matt), James Cuciniello (Carmen), Mike McCoy (Alyssa), Justin Blanchard (Alyssa), Casey Harrison Ford (Paul), Nick Harrison; five great grandchildren, Steven Cuciniello, Leana Harrison, Lucas Brown, Caleb Cuciniello, and Mia Brown.
Friends and family may call from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Helen's honor may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019