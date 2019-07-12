Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Helen Elizabeth Berry Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Berry

Indianapolis - Helen Elizabeth Berry of Indianapolis died July 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 80.

She was born November 29, 1938 in Indianapolis to the late Glenn Peters and Dorothy Berg.

She graduated from Arsenal Tech High School Class of 1956. She worked as an administrative assistant for Crucible Steel and Bowers Envelope. She was a past member of the Heather Hills Baptist Church. Her true passion was her philanthropic DSK sorority where she created many longtime friendships. She also enjoyed card games and time with family.

Helen is survived by her husband of 50 years Robert E. Berry; children Gregory A. Paul (Ruthe) and Jennifer K. Miller; grandchildren Shae Miller, Jackson Miller, Shawn Paul, Anthony Paul, Thomas Paul, Samuel Paul, and Cheyenne Bowser; 6 great-grandchildren; brother Douglas Peters; sister Mary Shulse; sister-in-law Barbara Wootton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Peters and Gloria Frye.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14 from 3 to 7 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Monday, July 15 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.

To leave a memory visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 12, 2019
