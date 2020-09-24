Helen Flowers
Fishers - Helen Marie Flowers, 100, of Fishers, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville. She was born on March 9, 1920 to John and Alma (Rasmussen) Anderson in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Helen was a long time member of First Trinity Lutheran Church. She worked as a manicurist at the Antlers Hotel Salon. Helen was very artistically gifted. She enjoyed doll houses, sewing, crafts, crochet, and cross stitch.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Marie (Jim) Wilkins; son, Jack Richard "Rick" (Amy) Flowers, Jr.; daughter, Diane Marie (Tony, deceased) King; daughter, Tina Marie (Michael) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Flowers, Sr. in 2007. Jack and Helen were married in 1940, and together traveled the world.
Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B Noblesville, IN 46060 or Museum of Miniature Houses and Other Collectables, 111 East Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032.
