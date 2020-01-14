Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynhurst Baptist Church
1250 S. Lynhurst Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Lynhurst Baptist Church
1250 S. Lynhurst Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Helen Frances Ricketts


1927 - 2020
Helen Frances Ricketts Obituary
Helen Frances Ricketts

Plainfield - Helen Frances Ricketts, 92, of Plainfield, passed away in her home on January 14, 2020. She was born in Vevay, IN on February 9, 1927 to the late Frank and Lelah (Hooten) Ricketts. Helen was a graduate of Hanover College and Butler University. She was a lifelong teacher and retired from the M.S.D. of Wayne Township. She was a member of Plainfield First Baptist and former member of Lynhurst Baptist Church where her husband Rev. Ronald Ricketts served for 29 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rev. Ronald Ricketts; sister, Dora Grace Lee. Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the Lynhurst Baptist Church (1250 S. Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241) where friends may call from 5:30 until time of service. A private burial will take place Monday, January 20, 2020 in Madison, IN. Survivors include her daughter, Dora Ricketts; son, Frank Ricketts; grandchild, Carole (Matt) Ricketts-Corey; great grandchild, Bailey Corey.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
