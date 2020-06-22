Helen G. Henderson
Helen G. Henderson

Indianapolis - Helen G. Henderson, age 91, Indianapolis, passed away on June 18th. There will be a crypt-side service Wednesday, June 24th at 11 am in Crown Hill Cemetery, at the Abby Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
