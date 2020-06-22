Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen G. Henderson



Indianapolis - Helen G. Henderson, age 91, Indianapolis, passed away on June 18th. There will be a crypt-side service Wednesday, June 24th at 11 am in Crown Hill Cemetery, at the Abby Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









