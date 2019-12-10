|
|
Helen Heid
Indianapolis - Helen L. Heid
96, of Indianapolis passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born July 20, 1923 in Indianapolis to Leo and Wilna (Perkins) Heid. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 12 at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:00 am. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019