Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Helen Heid


1923 - 2019
Helen Heid Obituary
Helen Heid

Indianapolis - Helen L. Heid

96, of Indianapolis passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born July 20, 1923 in Indianapolis to Leo and Wilna (Perkins) Heid. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 12 at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:00 am. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
