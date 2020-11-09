1/
Helen J. (Hopkins) Adams
1939 - 2020
Helen J (Hopkins) Adams

Helen J (Hopkins) Adams, of Greenfield Indiana passed peacefully away on November 3, 2020. She was born October 11, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Charles Cleburne Hopkins and Marguerite Victoria Poulton. She will always be remembered as a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Sister. Helen retired from Sears before starting a second career in banking. She is survived by two daughters, one son, ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, two brothers and their families, and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, two sons, one grandchild, two great grandchildren, four sisters, one brother and her ex-husband. A visitation will be held from 4pm to 8pm November 10, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. A private interment will follow later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
