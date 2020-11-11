1/1
Helen J. Baar
Helen J. Baar

Indianapolis - Helen J. Baar, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1944 in Marquette, MI to the late Frederick and Beverly Harkin. Helen was an administrative assistant for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis for 27 years retiring in 2015. She was a member of the St. Ann Catholic Church. Helen enjoyed going to casinos, playing cards and shopping. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church (6350 S. Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221) on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 am. Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Tony Baar; son, Billy (Amy) Baar; daughters, Bev (Jeff) Smith and Karen (Kent) Meunier; sister, Ann McLean; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren with 1 on the way and her beloved cat, Smokey.www.hamptongentry.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
