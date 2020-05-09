Helen Joyce Crayton
Indianapolis - 77, Went to be with the Lord on May, 5, 2020. Her legacy continues through her children; Dr. Troy (Tamiko) Crayton and Cheri' (Roy) Crayton-Harvey. For more information, please visit www.crownhill.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 12, 2020.