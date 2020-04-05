|
Helen Kay Lefkowitz
Indianapolis - Died April 5, 2020 at age 95. She was a devoted wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother. Helen is survived by her daughter, Denise (Dr. Robert) Silbert and son, Howard (Jane) Lefkowitz; grandchildren, Abby Silbert, Jessica (Andrew) Greenshner and Jacob Lefkowitz and great grandchildren, Harley and Blake Greenshner. There will be private services.
Memorial contributions to Hooverwood Nursing Home or the JCC.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020