Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lefkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kay Lefkowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Kay Lefkowitz Obituary
Helen Kay Lefkowitz

Indianapolis - Died April 5, 2020 at age 95. She was a devoted wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother. Helen is survived by her daughter, Denise (Dr. Robert) Silbert and son, Howard (Jane) Lefkowitz; grandchildren, Abby Silbert, Jessica (Andrew) Greenshner and Jacob Lefkowitz and great grandchildren, Harley and Blake Greenshner. There will be private services.

Memorial contributions to Hooverwood Nursing Home or the JCC.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -