Helen L. (Lawhead) Clemmer
Indianapolis - Helen L. (Lawhead) Clemmer, age 93, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL. Born in Brazil, IN to Earl and Goldie Lawhead of Spencer, IN. She attended Lawrence Central High School where she met and married John E. Clemmer in 1942. They had 4 children. She was employed at Stoneybrook Jr. High of Warren Township School District in the cafeteria from 1973 to 1982. She and her husband were members of the Cumberland United Methodist Church. In 1997 they moved to Port St. Lucie FL. She became a member of Morningside Church of Port St. Lucie. She enjoyed church, Bunco, but most of all being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband also on July 26th of 1998, and her son J. Edward Clemmer, Jr. on Dec.13, 1997. She is survived by 3 children; Judy Rieth (Dale), Marty Kendall (Brad), and Cindy Little (Kevin), and grandchildren: Tyson Clemmer (Melanie), Major Jacob Rieth, Joseph Rieth (Meaghan), Jordan McGregor (Andy), Zach Kendall, Garrett Kendall (Mary Jo), Turner Kendall, great grandchildren: Brody, Troy and Audrey Clemmer, Hunter and Zane McGregor, Abigail and JJ Rieth. Visitation will be held Saturday at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, from 9:30-11am. Funeral services will follow there at 11am. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 2, 2019