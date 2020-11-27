1/
Helen L. Flanary
1920 - 2020
Helen L. Flanary

Indianapolis - 100, passed away November 25, 2020. She was born February 8, 1920 in Floyds Knobs, IN, to the late Lawrence and Lorena Christian. Helen married Walter Flanary, and he preceded her in death February 18, 1993. She was employed as a switch technician for AT&T for 33 years. Helen was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St.

Helen's son, Jerry Flanary, preceded her in death July 31, 2010. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
