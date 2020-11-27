Helen L. Flanary
Indianapolis - 100, passed away November 25, 2020. She was born February 8, 1920 in Floyds Knobs, IN, to the late Lawrence and Lorena Christian. Helen married Walter Flanary, and he preceded her in death February 18, 1993. She was employed as a switch technician for AT&T for 33 years. Helen was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St.
Helen's son, Jerry Flanary, preceded her in death July 31, 2010. www.shirleybrothers.com
