Helen Lassiter Rochester, age 87, passed away peacefully August 14th following a lengthy illness in Columbia, Maryland. She is survived by three sons, Anthony, Brian and Mark Rochester; her daughter, Valerie Rochester Morgan; four grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Lauren, Donnell and Aidan; brother, James E. Lassiter; sister, Audrey L. Vaughan; nieces and nephews, and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Russell Rochester.
Born and raised in Newport News, Virginia, Helen was the daughter of James E. Lassiter Sr., and Sally Eliza Lassiter, residents of Hampton, Virginia. She graduated from Huntington High School, Newport News, Virginia and attended Lincoln School of Nursing, Durham, North Carolina.
Following her marriage to Russell, Helen lived in Indianapolis where as a caring mother and devoted wife she raised a family. She was employed for many years and eventually retired from the Army Finance Center as a computer operator at the former Benjamin Harrison Army Base in Indianapolis. In 2015, she moved to Maryland to be closer to family members.
Helen was an avid lover of gospel music and she would frequently be heard singing hymns that were reminders of her church memberships. Prior to moving to Indianapolis, she joined her family in membership at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Newport News, Virginia. She became a member of Phillips Temple CME Church and United Methodist Church, both in Indianapolis. Her love for singing remained until the end.
Services celebrating her life will be held in Indianapolis, with family and friends remembering her strong spirit, quick wit and sense of humor, her tremendous strength and courage, and her devotion to family.
All services will be held at Lavenia and Summers Funeral Home, 5811 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis: Thursday, August 22nd, public viewing/wake from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.; Friday, August 23rd, public viewing from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America - www.alzfdn.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019