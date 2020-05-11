Helen Lee Husain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Lee Husain

Helen Lee Husain, 60, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Gibson Hospice Center, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Chicago to Syd and Marian Husain, Helen was an Indiana University alumna and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. A superb copywriter, she worked for many years in marketing and advertising. Helen enjoyed travel, collecting antiques and jewelry, and was especially fond of animals.

She is survived by her brothers David (Jeanne) of Evanston, Illinois as well as by their children Patrick and Zachary; and Michael (Tanya) of Indianapolis and their children Kenna, Avalon, and Sawyer. Helen is preceded in death by her parents and Aunt Helen Hill.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to the Dr. Syd S. and Marian S. Husain Scholarship: c/o: ISU Foundation, 30 N. 5th St., Terre Haute, IN, 47807. Online condolences may be left at: http://www.samaritanfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved