Helen Lee Husain
Helen Lee Husain, 60, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Gibson Hospice Center, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Chicago to Syd and Marian Husain, Helen was an Indiana University alumna and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. A superb copywriter, she worked for many years in marketing and advertising. Helen enjoyed travel, collecting antiques and jewelry, and was especially fond of animals.
She is survived by her brothers David (Jeanne) of Evanston, Illinois as well as by their children Patrick and Zachary; and Michael (Tanya) of Indianapolis and their children Kenna, Avalon, and Sawyer. Helen is preceded in death by her parents and Aunt Helen Hill.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to the Dr. Syd S. and Marian S. Husain Scholarship: c/o: ISU Foundation, 30 N. 5th St., Terre Haute, IN, 47807. Online condolences may be left at: http://www.samaritanfunerals.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 16, 2020.