Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel
9606 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel
9606 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise Nelson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Louise Nelson Obituary
Helen Louise Nelson

Indianapolis - 89, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born October 31, 1929 in Richmond, IN, to the late Morris and Laura Druley. A native of Centerville and a graduate of Centerville High School, Helen received her Nursing Degree in 1950 from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. She married Eldon D. Nelson, August 7, 1955, and he preceded her in death December 14, 1988. Helen was a registered nurse for the Marion County Health Department for 10 years, retiring in 1984. Helen attended Faith United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong flutist and former member of the New Horizons Band and Greenwood Community Band.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Helen is survived by her children, Laura L. Garrison (Chris) and Michael R. Nelson (Karen); grandchildren, Joe Garrison (Courtney), Nate Garrison (Allie), Mike Garrison (Amanda), Sarah Slater, Katie Slater, Evan Nelson and Kyle Nelson; great-granddaughters, Carley and Evie Garrison; and son-in-law, Tom Slater. A daughter, Deana Slater, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now