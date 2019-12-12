|
Helen Lucile (Butler) Hollingsworth
Helen Lucile (Butler) Hollingsworth, Russiaville, died at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Waterford Place in Kokomo, where she had been in residence since May 2014. Many thanks to all on staff there through these 5 ½ years whose presence, friendship, and service enhanced Helen's daily life.
It is appropriate that Helen's 98 years 2 months and 12 days of life concluded on the 203rd anniversary of Indiana's statehood (December 11, 1816), since her husband Ike's death at 89 years 9 months and 6 days occurred on the birthday of our nation, July 4, 2004.
Helen was born on September 28, 1921 on the Stratton-Butler farm, in northeast Honey Creek Township of Howard County in the home built of native timber from the nearby woodland by her parents Earl J. and Hazel O. (Miller) Butler, following their marriage in 1912. They preceded her in death in 1967 and 1982, as did her older siblings, Ralph M. Butler (2003) [Forest/wife Mary Elizabeth (Robertson) (2001)] and Esther L. Davis (2007) [Michigantown/husband Ralph W. (2009)]. Helen was the last of her generation of first cousins and their spouses.
Helen graduated from Russiaville High School in 1939 as valedictorian, where she was involved in music and art activities. Two of her 14 classmates survive her, Joan (Arbuckle) Whitehouse and Betty (Newby) Walker. She was a 10-year member of 4-H, honored to attend the Indiana State Fair Girls' School in 1939, the opening year of the 4-H buildings and the Coliseum. In order to learn business skills, including shorthand, typing, and bookkeeping, which had been eliminated from the RHS curriculum during the Depression era, Helen continued her education at the Kokomo Business College. She secured employment in the offices of the Continental Steel Corporation on South Main Street, 1940-1944. Later, through the years she assisted in her father's State Farm Insurance office in the Union Bank Building.
On October 16, 1943, in the parsonage of the Friends Church at Anderson, she was married by the Rev. John Compton, a family F/friend, to Isaac Allen 'Ike' Hollingsworth of Russiaville. They made their home in Russiaville throughout their 60-year marriage, interrupted only by Ike's absence for duty with the U.S. Army during 1944-1946, including the occupation forces in Korea. Helen, with her business skills, was an instrumental support of Ike and his personal interests (Russiaville Water Works until 1958 and plumbing and electrical contracting), as well as in his service as Chief of the Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department from its founding in 1942 until his death in 2004. In 2003, Ike was honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash award for his civic achievement. In 2018, Grant Street in downtown Russiaville was designated as Ike Hollingsworth Lane, in tribute to Ike and Helen and their community service. In March 2018, the Hollingsworth/Cosand family farm (1 mile east of Russiaville) was recognized as a 150th anniversary homestead, through the research and documentation provided by Helen. Fortunately, she was able to be in attendance at the statehouse ceremony along with other generations of the family.
During Helen's childhood, the Butler family attended the neighborhood Lynn Friends Meeting, 2 miles east of Russiaville, transferring to Russiaville Friends Meeting in 1929. Helen remained an active member of that meeting, serving in many roles, including Presiding Clerk, Recording Clerk, Ministry and Counsel, Missions Committee, and the United Society of Friends Women. Ike and Helen were the longtime custodians of the meetinghouse, caring for the physical aspects of keeping the building and grounds in tip-top condition.
Recovery and rebuilding of home, church, business, and RVFD were a major focus of the Hollingsworth family following the devastation of the Palm Sunday Tornado on April 11, 1965, a landmark "act of God" which forever demarcated the 'before' and 'after' aspects of life for all in the Russiaville community.
Beyond the local congregation, Helen participated in the Greater Kokomo Area Church Women United, the Western Yearly Meeting of the Friends Church (Plainfield) [10 years as the Benevolence Treasurer, President of the USFW, Outreach Board], Friends United Meeting (Richmond IN), and the United Society of Friends Women International. From childhood, Helen appreciated many opportunities to be in attendance at annual and triennial conferences of the wider body of the Religious Society of Friends, making regional, national, and international acquaintances.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Peggy Ann Hollingsworth of Connersville and Russiaville, and Alma Sue and John Edward Pierce of Plainfield. Grandchildren are David Allen Pierce, Ph.D., and wife Sara Michelle Pierce, M.D., of Fishers, and Holly Suzanne Hook and husband Isaac David Hook of Crawfordsville. Great-grandchildren are Charles Allen "Charlie" Pierce and Kaitlyn Marie Pierce of Fishers.
Other survivors are: nephew Jared William "Jerry" Butler and wife Martha "Marty" of Culver IN; nieces Odel (Butler) [husband David (2013)] Strange, Frankfort IN; Barbara (Davis) and George Wilson, Gainesville FL; Beverly (Davis) Eppley, Michigantown IN; and Emily Jane (Hollingsworth) [late husband John] Smith, Rock Island IL; great-nieces and great-nephews with their families.
In addition to her husband Ike, parents, and siblings, Helen was preceded in death by great-niece Jenny Michelle Butler (1989) [Kokomo], brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank H. (1991) and Dora O. (1996) Hollingsworth [Hinsdale IL & Richmond IN] and their son William Penn "Bill" Hollingsworth (2019) [wife Ilean (2013) Yukon OK], as well as father-in-law and mother-in-law Calvin Wasson "Cappy" (1942) and Mary I. (Newlin) (1967) Hollingsworth [Russiaville]. Helen also was influenced by her late grandparents, Jared (1923) and Susan (Stratton/1943) Butler, Alice V. (Fritz) Miller Floyd (1964) and husband Morgan C. Floyd (1935), and great-grandfather Hiram Fritz (1931), all of Russiaville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, with Helen's pastor, the Rev. James A. "Jamie" Lyon, officiating. Burial will follow in the New London Friends Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions honoring Helen's life of Christian service may be made to the Russiaville Friends Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to Helen's friend and neighbor Jeff Stout, assisted by his sons Jeffrey Kennard Stout and Jacob Wallace Stout.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019