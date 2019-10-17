Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Helen Lucille (McSherry) Phillips


1931 - 2019
Helen Lucille (McSherry) Phillips Obituary
Helen Lucille (McSherry) Phillips 88 of Clermont, IN passed away October 16, 2019. Helen was born on August 04, 1931 in New Castle, IN to Herschel and Esther (Reed) McSherry.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Harold Phillips and her son; Russell Allen Phillips and 4 siblings.

Calling will be held on Monday October 21, at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4-8 pm with additional calling on Tuesday Oct 22, from 10-11 with funeral service at 11 am.

Helen is survived by her children; Richard (Judy) Phillips, Robert Phillips, Rebecca (Les) Zimmerman and daughter in law; Deborah Phillips, 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

Burial; South Mound Cemetery New Castle IN. Complete obituary visit

www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
