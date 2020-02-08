Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Helen Mahan Kramer Obituary
Helen Mahan Kramer

Indianapolis - Helen Mahan Kramer, 95, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was a homemaker and life-long member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she served as organist for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Kramer. Survivors include her children, William (Julia), James (Joyce), Robert (Susan), Mary Helen (Brian Aldridge), Julia, John; 21 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 11th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 10th at Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home, 5342 E. Washington St. Memorial contributions are encouraged to either Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or Organization for Autism Awareness, 2111 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201. Envelopes provided at funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
