1922 - 2019
Carmel - Helen Marie (Foerderer) Gossert, 96, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis to the late George and Madeleine Foerderer on December 17, 1922. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gossert; sister, Martha Jane Miles and brother G. Robert Foerderer.

She is survived by nieces; Jane Waldon, Fort Myers, FL and Patricia Brooks, Carmel, IN and nephew, Richard Miles, Ipswich, MA, great niece; Amy Lukowski and great nephews; Joe Claypool, Jason Brooks, and Eric Brooks.

Per her request, there will be no formal service. Inurnment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Helen was an accomplished gardener and avid animal lover and if friends would like, they can donate to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant St., Noblesville, or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8, 2019
