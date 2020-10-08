1/1
Helen Marie Houck
1921 - 2020
Helen Marie Houck

Greencastle - Helen Marie Houck, 99, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Asbury Towers.

Helen was born in Madison, Wisconsin on October 4, 1921, the daughter of Hiriam and Martha (Fjelde) Jome, and was a 1939 graduate of Greencastle High School. She received her degree in Home Economics from DePauw University in 1943.

Mrs. Houck was the oldest member of Gobin United Methodist Church. She was a member of PEO, Chapter CB, and helped establish the Putnam County Playhouse. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau, and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sororities. She was instrumental in starting Putnam County Learning Center for the developmentally disabled. She also helped start the clothes closet in Putnam County which served people who were less fortunate or victims of tragedy. Helen was a Docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art for 25 years.

Survivors include her two children, David Houck, (wife-Carolyn), and Robert Houck; a sister, Florence Louise "Ducky" Donner; three grandchildren, Ellen Looney, (husband-Michael), Cyndi Tottleben, (husband-Tom), and Andrew Houck, (wife-Adeline); two nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a husband, James Houck.

The family will be planning a memorial service at Gobin United Methodist Church at a later date.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.BittlesandHurt.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bittles & Hurt Funeral home
602 East Washington Street
Greencastle, IN 46135
7656536511
