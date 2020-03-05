|
Helen P. Pole
Indianapolis - Helen P. Pole, 96, went home to be with her Lord on March 5, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN to Peter and Jenny Georgeadis. She lived there for the first 70 years of her life with her husband, Frank, before moving to Indianapolis in 1993 to be close to their grandsons. She worked for 20 years for the Gary Public School system in the library before retiring.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank, her parents, brother, George, and sister, Bessie Buczek.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia (John) Nulton, Janet (Michael) Stropes, grandsons, Larry and Patrick Stopes, and sister, Sophie Navarro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society, 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268 and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Visitation will be held Monday March 9, 2020 from 10-11am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W 106th St. Carmel, IN. Funeral services will follow there at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020