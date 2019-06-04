|
|
Helen Schwartz
Indianapolis - Helen Katherine Schwartz, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away May 31, 2019. Helen was born on May 15, 1930 to the late John Maurice and Anna "Susy" Gerhard in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was a charter member of the Cross of Grace Lutheran Church and a lifelong active member of the Girl Scouts. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was known for her cooking and sewing. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, William W. Schwartz; and her brother, Hank Gerard. Surviving are her children, William "Bill" (Mary Anne) Schwartz, Steve (Mary) Schwartz, Rick Schwartz and Cheryl (Michael) Brady; grandchildren, Chad, Jeremy and Danny Schwartz, Christina Fatolitis, Michelle White, Zachary Schwartz, John, Jeff and Joe Brady; great-grandchildren, Drew, Carter, Jackson, Alex, Ally, Kylie and Paige Schwartz, Peyton and Houston White, Austin and Ruby Schwartz, Chloe, Athena, William "Liam" Michael, Amelia and Elizabeth Brady. A funeral service will be 6:00pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cross of Grace Lutheran Church, 3519 S 600 W, New Palestine, IN 46163 with visitation from 4:00-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's honor may be made to the church. The family would like to personally thank the team from Care Hospice, Greenbriar Assisted Living, and an extra special thanks to Patricia Browning N.P. for the dedicated care and love they have shown.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 4, 2019