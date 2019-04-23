|
Helen Smith
Westfield - Helen J. Smith, 90, of Westfield, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. She was born on September 8, 1928 to William and Frances (Mennel) Hanley in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Helen worked for the State of Indiana, as a secretary for the Indianapolis Archdiocese, and at the Naval Armory. She was a former member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, St. Monica Catholic Church, and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, and was currently attending St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Helen's faith was very important to her. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and loved flowers. Helen's greatest joy was her family. She loved them greatly and was at her happiest at family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John J. Smith; son, James (Nora) Smith; daughter, Susan (David) Hopper; seven grandchildren, Madeline Smith, Alexander Smith, Connor Smith, Jeffrey Hopper, Leanna Hopper, Rebekah Hopper, and Joseph Hopper; and one great-grandchild, Jace Hopper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William Hanley and Jack Hanley; sisters, Pauline Schneider, Anne Mock, and Margaret Shambaugh.
Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Springmill Road in Westfield. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to the time of service at the church. Burial will be at held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 3001 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019