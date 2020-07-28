1/
Helen Smoot
Helen Smoot

Brownsburg - Helen Fulton Smoot, 71, of Brownsburg, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was born in Punxsutawney, PA to Robert and Verna Fulton. She graduated from Brownsburg High School. Helen married Chuck Smoot on January 31, 1969.

Helen enjoyed working in childcare, singing in the choir, and attending Bible study.

Helen is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Robert Smoot and Joy Smoot; grandchildren, Jourdan (Sam) Terrell, Payton Smoot, Parker Smoot; great-grandchildren, Van and Tilly Terrell; sisters, Margaret Witmer, Sue (Dennis) Wetzel, and brother-in-law, David (Lisa Carlton) Smoot.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Fulton Power.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Brownsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hendricks County Humane Society.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brownsburg Cemetery
