Helen Sparks
Indianapolis - Helen L. Sparks, 92, of Greenfield, IN passed away on July 1, 2020.
Family left include: son, Allen (Patricia) Sparks of Indianapolis, daughter, Catherine (Perry) Cobb of Greenfield; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Linda (Joe) Mentillo of Dugger.
A graveside service will be on Mon., July 6 at 2 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Family and friends will gather from 10 - 11 AM at the Meng Family Funeral Home, Linton on Mon., July 6. www.andersonpoindexter.com
