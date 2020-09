Helen SwensonIndianapolis - Age 92, passed away on August 23, 2020. Helen was born in Little Falls, Minnesota on June 6th, 1928. She moved to Indianapolis with her husband, Kermit, in the 1950's. Helen taught preschool at Old Bethel UMC for 20 years.There will be a memorial service at 11:30am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 7995 E. 21st Street, with a gathering starting one hour prior. Visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com to view Helen's full obituary.