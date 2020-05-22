Helen Threasa Coleman
Helen Threasa Coleman

Indianapolis - Helen Threasa Coleman departed this life on Sunday, May 17th in Indianapolis. Affectionately known as Nana, she was a St. Vincent Hospital retiree and a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a beloved mother and survived by sons, Alex Coleman (Monica) and Timothy Coleman (Jennifer), and five grandchildren. A private service will be held May 26th at Stuart Mortuary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Service
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
