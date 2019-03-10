|
Helen Warren
Plainfield - Helen Warren, 91, of Plainfield, Indiana passed away March 5, 2019. Born in Hobart, Indiana, she moved to Indianapolis and then to Danville and Plainfield. Helen is survived by her son, Vernon Warren, her daughter, Sharon Smith, her daughter in law, Becky Warren, one grandson and granddaughter and three great grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Warren and her son, Wayne Warren.
She will be remembered for her strength facing life's challenges and her great sense of humor. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road, 46168. Please add the subject "Thanksgiving Dinner".
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019