Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Helena J. Rudolf


1950 - 2019
Helena J. Rudolf Obituary
Helena J. Rudolf

Beech Grove - Helena J. Rudolf, 69, of Beech Grove, passed away on July 26, 2019 at St. Paul Hermitage surrounded by her family and friends. Helena was born on February 10, 1950 in Beech Grove to the late Bernard L. and Frances (Nobbe) Rudolf.

Helena was a graduate of Our Lady of Grace Academy in Beech Grove. After graduation, Helena worked for Indiana Bell as an administrative assistant for a number of years.

Helena was a faithful member of Holy Name Catholic Church where she was very active in the Over 50's group, the Altar Society, preparing mercy meals, and several other ministries. Helena had a true passion for music which led her to sing in multiple choirs including Heartistry, Holy Name, and Nativity Catholic Church choirs. She was also a member of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Association. Helena really loved scrapbooking, decorating cakes, sewing, arts and crafts, and spending lots of time with her nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

Along with her parents, Helena is preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Rudolf.

Survivors include her siblings, Lawrence B. (Ruth), Rick A. (Cheryl), Roger G., and Gerald K. (Donna) Rudolf and Jane M. (John) Cox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many supportive friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 4 to 8 pm at St. Paul Hermitage, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Prayers will begin at 9:15 am, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, in Holy Name Catholic Church, Beech Grove. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church; envelopes will be provided. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Rudolf family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019
