1/
Henrietta Fryar
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Henrietta Fryar

Henrietta Fryar, 91, passed away on August 4, 2020 at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She had been a resident of Bradenton for the past 9 years after relocating with her husband, Harold Fryar. She was born August 17, 1928 in Linton, IN, the daughter of Jerry and Flossie Mae Clayton. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold and her sister, Miriam Yeager. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Linton (Tom) and Marsha McMullin (Mac), four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two step children, Gary Fryar and Pam Allen. While raising her daughters, Henrietta was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Broad Ripple where she sang in the church choir. She was also a member of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. Henrietta was retired from Lily Endowment. Arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL. No services are planned at this time.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
