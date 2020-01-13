|
Henrietta Glenn Baldauf
Henrietta Glenn Baldauf, 96 of Pittsboro, Indiana passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020.
Henrietta was born in Norfolk, West Virginia on December 16, 1923 to Ward and Mable Glenn. She spent her childhood in Indianapolis, attending grade school at #76 & Shortridge High School. She graduated from Pittsboro High School in 1941. On November 13, 1942, she married Ernest Baldauf, a marriage that would last for 73 years until his passing in 2015.
Henrietta was active in her community having taught kindergarten for years and worked at places such as State Bank of Lizton and Danners. She was also trained in a comptometer and worked at various places around Hendricks and Marion County. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a Campfire Girls leader. Henrietta served as deacon and elder of Pittsboro Christian Church of which she had been a member since 1940.
Henrietta served as Hendricks County Farm Bureau Women's Leader, was a volunteer at the gift shop of Hendricks County Hospital, Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House for many years. She was a long-time member of Eastern Star and Hendricks County Pork Producers.
She is survived by her children Andy (Cindy) Baldauf, Dave (Karen) Baldauf, Bob (Julia) Baldauf, Gary (Lana) Baldauf and Nancy (Jon-deceased) Weddle. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Dan (Shelly) Baldauf, Lori (Brad) Mullen, Cecili Baldauf (Chuck Heath), Hollie (John) Goodwin, Jessie Baldauf, Sarah Wilhite, Zachary (Shelby) Baldauf, Emily (Mark) Wasson and Erica (Jarod) Baker as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Pittsboro Christian Church, where friends and family will gather from 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, in the K of P Cemetery in Lizton, Indiana. All are encouraged to meet at the Pittsboro Christian Church at 10:30 that morning to travel to the cemetery together.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of funeral director, Eric MD Bell of Pittsboro. All are encouraged to share thoughts with the family by visiting her memorial page on the funeral home's website: www.davidahallmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020