Fishers - Henrietta J. Walburn, 98, passed away April 25, 2019. She was born March 31, 1921, in Seneca, Kansas. She married Gene Walburn in 1945, and he preceded her in passing on May 14, 2009, after 64 years of marriage.

Henrietta was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She was an avid mall walker, she also enjoyed bowling and playing golf, bridge, and bingo.

She is survived by her loving son, Lynn (Hazel) Walburn; two granddaughters, Sarah (Greg) Fulaytar and Laura Walburn; and two great grandchildren, Jeff and Kylie Fulaytar.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
