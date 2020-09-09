Henry Charles Seguin
Indianapolis - Henry Charles Seguin was born in Ottawa, Canada on November 15th and passed away on September 2, 2020. He grew up in Ottawa and summered in Birmingham, AL with family. He was an accomplished ice skater and traveled the world over with the Ice Capades Touring Company, where he received the Spirit Award for Outstanding Initiative to Make a Difference, awarded by his peers in 2015. On May 15, 1978, he and his partner, Skip Peeler, opened Hairquarters Salon in Broad Ripple. Henry became a U.S. Citizen on August 14, 2011 and earned accolades for testing at such a high level. He had an art for cooking, loved entertaining - especially celebrating the Christmas holiday with friends, and was a very talented painter.
Calling will be held from 1pm until 3pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Cryptside services will be held privately at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Professional Skaters Association, ATTN: Skaters Fund, 3006 Allegro Park Lane SW, Rochester, MN 55902. To make a donation online, please visit: https://skatepsa.com
Henry was a true Gem! He will be lovingly missed by the love of his life and partner of 46 years, Lewis "Skip" Peeler, his beloved friend, Izzy Peeler, his Ice Capades skating family all around the world, his beloved clients and adoring friends. May he rest in peace & be forever 39!