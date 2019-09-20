|
Henry S. Johnson
Indianapolis - Henry S. Johnson, 91, of Indianapolis and formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away September 18, 2019. He was born August 26, 1928, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Anna Johnson. Henry was married to the late Elizabeth Johnson for 59 years. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Stephen Wysocki; grandchildren Emily Wysocki, Dr. Bethany Wysocki, and Dr. Matthew Wysocki and his wife Cathy. Henry worked for Metropolitan Life for many years in Phoenix.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hooverwood for the love and care shown to Henry for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hooverwood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis. Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit from 3-4pm prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be left at www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com
