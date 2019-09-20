Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry S. Johnson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry S. Johnson Obituary
Henry S. Johnson

Indianapolis - Henry S. Johnson, 91, of Indianapolis and formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away September 18, 2019. He was born August 26, 1928, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Anna Johnson. Henry was married to the late Elizabeth Johnson for 59 years. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Stephen Wysocki; grandchildren Emily Wysocki, Dr. Bethany Wysocki, and Dr. Matthew Wysocki and his wife Cathy. Henry worked for Metropolitan Life for many years in Phoenix.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hooverwood for the love and care shown to Henry for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hooverwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis. Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit from 3-4pm prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be left at www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now