Henry Tunstell

Henry Tunstell Obituary
Henry Tunstell

Indianapolis - 83, passed away December 24, 2019. Henry was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School. He served in the US Army, receiving an honorable discharge and later retired from the USPS as a driver. He is survived by his wife, Rhoda E. Tunstell; daughter, Leslie Tunstell; stepson, Broderic Patton; grandsons, Bryan McIntosh and Brandan Jones; great-grandchildren, Elexis and Talia Jones; sisters: Lucille Barlow (Dennis), Dorothy McKinney, Lyland Ward (Milton) and Vernita Patterson; brothers, James B. Tunstell and John H. Murphy; sisters-in-law, Juanita Tandy (George) and Betty Stokes; brother-in-law, George Stokes; and a host of loving family and friends. Services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with visitation from 10am until time of service at Scott UMC. Interment: Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
