Henry W. Huder
Carmel - Henry "Hank" Huder, 84, formerly of Carmel, passed away on August 5, 2019. Memorial Visitation: Monday, August 12, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 381N. Bluff Rd., Greenwood, IN, followed by a Service at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Favorite Charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019