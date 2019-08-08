Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church
381N. Bluff Rd.
Greenwood, IN
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church
381N. Bluff Rd.
Greenwood, IN
Henry W. Huder

Henry W. Huder Obituary
Henry W. Huder

Carmel - Henry "Hank" Huder, 84, formerly of Carmel, passed away on August 5, 2019. Memorial Visitation: Monday, August 12, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 381N. Bluff Rd., Greenwood, IN, followed by a Service at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Favorite Charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019
