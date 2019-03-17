|
Herbert A. Just
Carmel - Herbert A. Just, age 89, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Carmel, Indiana. Herb was born in Solingen, Germany on December 15, 1929 to the late August and Freida Just. Growing up amongst the war-torn countryside of his native Deutschland, he later immigrated to the United States and promptly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he and his first wife (Mary Lou Just) settled in Fort Wayne, Indiana and raised two sons. Initially, Herb was employed as a tool and die maker for General Electric. He then went on to a long and rewarding career with International Harvester (now Navistar), with stays in Chicago, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio, before retiring in Fort Wayne in 1993. With retirement, Herb and his second wife (Rose Helen Just) enjoyed traveling, boating on Lake Wawasee, and spending time with family, while eventually moving to Carmel. Surviving are his two sons, Ronald Just of Indianapolis, IN, and Steven (Anne) Just of Naperville, Illinois; bother Siegfried (Ingeborg) Just of Germany; step-son Mark (Karen) Hill of Carmel, IN; step-daughter Lisa Hill of Syracuse, Indiana; grandsons, Brexton of Indianapolis, IN, Riley of Chicago, IL, Martin of Naperville, IN, Cory (Vanessa) of Indianapolis, IN , and Kyle (Michelle) of Boston, MA; step-granddaughters Ally (Zach) of Indianapolis, IN, Casey Rose (Brad) of Milwaukee, WI and Morgan of Indianapolis, IN; and great-granddaughter Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Just; grandson, Kiefer Just; first wife, Mary Lou; and second wife Rose Helen Just. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1 pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1. Burial to immediately follow in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019