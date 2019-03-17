Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Catholic Cemetery
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Just
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert A. Just


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert A. Just Obituary
Herbert A. Just

Carmel - Herbert A. Just, age 89, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Carmel, Indiana. Herb was born in Solingen, Germany on December 15, 1929 to the late August and Freida Just. Growing up amongst the war-torn countryside of his native Deutschland, he later immigrated to the United States and promptly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he and his first wife (Mary Lou Just) settled in Fort Wayne, Indiana and raised two sons. Initially, Herb was employed as a tool and die maker for General Electric. He then went on to a long and rewarding career with International Harvester (now Navistar), with stays in Chicago, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio, before retiring in Fort Wayne in 1993. With retirement, Herb and his second wife (Rose Helen Just) enjoyed traveling, boating on Lake Wawasee, and spending time with family, while eventually moving to Carmel. Surviving are his two sons, Ronald Just of Indianapolis, IN, and Steven (Anne) Just of Naperville, Illinois; bother Siegfried (Ingeborg) Just of Germany; step-son Mark (Karen) Hill of Carmel, IN; step-daughter Lisa Hill of Syracuse, Indiana; grandsons, Brexton of Indianapolis, IN, Riley of Chicago, IL, Martin of Naperville, IN, Cory (Vanessa) of Indianapolis, IN , and Kyle (Michelle) of Boston, MA; step-granddaughters Ally (Zach) of Indianapolis, IN, Casey Rose (Brad) of Milwaukee, WI and Morgan of Indianapolis, IN; and great-granddaughter Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Just; grandson, Kiefer Just; first wife, Mary Lou; and second wife Rose Helen Just. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1 pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1. Burial to immediately follow in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now