|
|
Herbert Addison Miller
Do you have five minutes? If you had the good fortune of crossing paths with Herbert Addison Miller, undoubtedly, you would have fallen for this trick at least once. On December 6th, surrounded by his family, we said goodbye to our beloved Herb. Now, he can continue his tradition of turning 5-minute errands in to daylong adventures with the loved ones that passed before him.
The mold was officially broken November 23rd, 1934 in West Lafayette, IN. Herb attended West Lafayette High School where he lettered in athletics, was active in Student Council and the arts, and, of course, acted as an official social chairman his senior year. While pursuing a business degree at Indiana University, Herb joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where many of his life-long friendships began. Upon graduating in 1956, Herb continued his pursuit of fun in the most unlikely of places-the U.S. Army. He proudly served our country in Virginia Beach, VA, with the rank of Second Lieutenant, trying once to sneak off base only to be caught after he was struck by lightning! After the Army, Herb moved to Indianapolis to work for Indiana Bell before opening Herb Miller Realty and owning liquor stores throughout the city. In 1971 Herb bought a property in Carmel, IN, and co-founded the Carmel Rotary Club, an organization he passionately supported throughout his life.
A legendary host at his treasured Carmel property, Herb always kept the pool open throughout the summer and the fireplace roaring during the Indiana winters. The Miller Ranch was the epicenter of his social circle and a frequent gathering spot for parties, fundraisers, and weddings. He and his wife Sue loved to entertain and their homes were generously open to friends and family 365 days a year. For 40 years, they hosted an annual pig roast for their cherished group of friends affectionately named, "The Piggers". Herb and Sue split their time between Carmel and Fort Walton, FL, where they continued their tradition of sharing their home with all whom they knew.
Herb lived every day to the fullest, never took anything for granted, and was always thinking of others. As a family we will miss him forever, but hope to carry on his legacy and live by his example.
Herb is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Joan Miller (Tim), Tom Miller (Jamie), Kathy Laigaard (Per), and John Heimann; brother, Bill Miller; sister, Marilyn Korn (Bill); grandchildren, Jennifer Triplett (Mike), Amy Powlen (Brad), Sally Schellinger (Nick), Tim Miller, Jr., Chris Laigaard and Michael Laigaard; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held December 21, 2019 at Woodland Country Club beginning at 1:00 pm. Please wear red in remembrance of Herb. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Donald Swails Educational Fund for Children of Firemen.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019