Herbert J. Hinkle
New Palestine - On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Herbert J. Hinkle, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 94. Herbert was born on February 12, 1925 in London, KY to Herbert and Minnie Hinkle. He married his beloved Lois in 1948 and together they celebrated their 70th anniversary last June. They had one daughter, Kathy. Herbert and Lois moved to Indianapolis, IN in 1948 and resided most recently in New Palestine, IN. Herbert attended Bush High School in London, KY. In August 1946, he joined the United States Navy and served in the Pacific theater aboard the USS Houston CL-81. When the ship was torpedoed and nearly sunk, the crew abandoned ship and was picked up the next day. After the war, he was assigned to the newly commissioned USS Providence CL-82, and participated in a good will tour of the Mediterranean. Herbert returned to the United States aboard the USS Missouri and was discharged in May, 1946. He was awarded the Victory Medal, American Area Campaign medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 4 stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. Herbert worked for General Motors for 37 years from 1948 until 1985. He was a long time Board Member for HURCO Mfg. in Indianapolis. After retirement, he worked part time at Hoosier Links Golf Course where he enjoyed grounds keeping in the morning and playing golf in the afternoon. He was a great lover of nature, animals, his dogs and his daughter's dogs. He also enjoyed travel. Herbert was a legendary storyteller, and was known for his quick wit, the twinkle in his eyes, and his love of laughter. Above all, Herbert loved his family and was active in their lives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Nell and Alice, and brother, Walter. Herbert is survived by his wife Lois, his daughter Kathy and son-in-law Richard Pohlman, Jr., his grandchildren, Shannon (Brett) Lakes and Richard (Ingrid) Pohlman III, his great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Mia, Luisa, and Jesse, his sister Willa Dean Cupp of London, KY his nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces, and grand dogs, Finn and Tucker.
On his behalf, the family would like to thank the care team at the VA, and in particular Corey and Monica, who took such good care of him over the past several years as his health declined. And many thanks to the wonderful staff and patrons of the New Palestine McDonalds whose cheerfulness and caretaking have been very much appreciated. Herbert lived a happy, inspiring, and exemplary life. He loved and enjoyed his close-knit, boisterous, fun-loving family and friends and was loved and cherished in return.
Services will be held at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1:00 - 5:00 P.M. The funeral service will be on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., with burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Buck Creek Christian Church, 3525 Senour Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239, or New Palestine Church of Christ, 5947 W. 200S, New Palestine, IN 46163.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019