Herbert J. Spier
Carmel - Herbert J. Spier, 78, passed away May 22, 2019. He was born August 6, 1940, in Indianapolis, the son of the late Herbert John and Pauline (Rentsch) Spier.
Herbert was a graduate of North Central High School. He attended DePauw University, where he was a star center on the basketball team and inducted into the DePauw Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998; he was also active in the Air Force ROTC and a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. While at DePauw, he met Linda Lorton and they were married in 1962. Upon graduation, he followed his childhood dream of flying airplanes and joined the United States Air Force beginning his long-time, highly decorated career ultimately achieving the rank of Major General.
He was deployed for one year in the Vietnam War, flying 283 combat missions. When his tour ended he was awarded the Silver Star, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Purple Heart, and the Bronze Star. Following the Vietnam War, he joined his father's insurance business, H.J. Spier Co., and served as an independent agent for the next 50 years. While working for his father, he continued his Air Force career with the Indiana Air National Guard in Terre Haute and Fort Wayne. At the culmination of his 34-year career he was a command pilot with over 5,100 flight hours; he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal at his retirement in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Spier; three children, Timothy (Susan) Spier, Tracy (Rob) Osborn, and Lt Col Ted (Sherry) Spier; five grandchildren, Michael John, Gabrielle, Noelle, Coda, and Bodhi; and sister, Nancy (John) Null. He was preceded in passing by a son, Tony Spier.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Following the service, inurnment with military honors will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019