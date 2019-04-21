|
|
Herbert K Schmidt
Indianapolis - Herbert K. Schmidt, 80, Indianapolis, passed away April 14, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1938 in Koenigsberg, Germany to Fritz Albert Schmidt and Kate (Hoffman) Schmidt.
Herbert was a self employed woodworker and cabinet maker.
He married Edna Ann Davis on March 1, 1956 in Vermont.
He is survived by five daughters, Trina (Steve) Starr of Plainfield; Kim Branson of Columbia, KY; Karen Edminston of Danville, IN; Kathy (Dan) Farnsworth of Brownsburg, IN; and Barbara (Tom) Wood of Indianapolis; one brother, Harry Schmidt of Germany; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two brothers, Heinz and Helmut Schmidt.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019