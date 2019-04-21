Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert K. Schmidt


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert K. Schmidt Obituary
Herbert K Schmidt

Indianapolis - Herbert K. Schmidt, 80, Indianapolis, passed away April 14, 2019.

He was born June 27, 1938 in Koenigsberg, Germany to Fritz Albert Schmidt and Kate (Hoffman) Schmidt.

Herbert was a self employed woodworker and cabinet maker.

He married Edna Ann Davis on March 1, 1956 in Vermont.

He is survived by five daughters, Trina (Steve) Starr of Plainfield; Kim Branson of Columbia, KY; Karen Edminston of Danville, IN; Kathy (Dan) Farnsworth of Brownsburg, IN; and Barbara (Tom) Wood of Indianapolis; one brother, Harry Schmidt of Germany; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two brothers, Heinz and Helmut Schmidt.

You are invited to leave an online condolence to the family at www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.