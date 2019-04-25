Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
4850 E. Main St.
Carmel, IN
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
4850 E. Main St.
Carmel, IN
Herbert K. Stugart

Herbert K. Stugart Obituary
Herbert K. Stugart

CArmel - Herbert K. Stugart, age 88, of Carmel, IN passed peacefully on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Carmel St. Vincent Hospital with his wife, Flo Stugart, by his side. They were married 57 years. He is also survived by his Goddaughter, Julie, and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduation from Purdue University as an aeronautical engineer, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served as a crew chief for the Thunderbirds. After his four year tour of duty, he worked at Allison Gas Turbine until his retirement in 1986. They spent many years in retirement as Florida snowbirds at their Sand Key condo. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed history. Services will be at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St. in Carmel on Monday, April 29th 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. We would like to especially thank Dr. Elizabeth Wilke and the caring staff at Carmel St. Vincent's Hospital for the compassionate care they provided Herb in his final hours. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.