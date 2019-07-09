|
Herbert Lepper
Knoxville - Herbert Wayne Lepper Jr. of Knoxville, TN and Indianapolis, IN passed Thursday July 5th, 2019 after battling cancer.
Herb was born Feb 20, 1944, to Herbert Sr. and Jacqueline (Nicely), one of six children. Herb graduated from Emmerich Manual High and Indiana Central College on a football scholarship. He began his career as a math teacher and wrestling coach at Martinsville High School. He worked for Rex Nord/Link Belt many years, managing their chain division in Indianapolis and eventually retiring as President of the roller bearing facility. Herb was a member and volunteer of the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was devoted to spending time with family and friends. He loved sports of all types; riding his Harley; boating; and attending the Indy 500. Herb was a Master Bridge player. He will be missed by his many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as his extended wresting and baseball families. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Tommy Sue (Janke); daughter, Shelley Stiegelmeyer Al-Khatib (Jamal) ; sons, Jeff Lepper (Carolyn) , Doug Lepper (Laura), and Lance Lepper; grandchildren, Ryan, Dominique, Malik, Jordan, Zak, Chandler, Herbert III, Hunter, Landon and Hailey; great-grandson Jaxon; brother, Scott Lepper (Teresa); sisters Linda Stewart and Deborah Lee Hoover. Herb was preceded in death by his parents and his younger siblings Calvin D. Lepper and Judy Brown. Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday July 9th at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 7225 Old Clinton Pike Knoxville, TN, 37921 from 1pm to 3pm. Services at 3pm, meal following at the church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, condolences and gifts be sent to the Beaver Creek Church or the Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Society (Patsummitt.org) in Herb's name. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019