Herbert ("Herb") Martin Schlotterbeck, Jr.
Kokomo - Herbert ("Herb") Martin Schlotterbeck, Jr., a resident of Bloom at Kokomo, died of natural causes at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 80. His family was present with him to bring him comfort and surround him with love.
Born in Hagerstown, Maryland on November 14, 1938, Herb was the son and youngest child of the late Herbert M. Schlotterbeck, Sr. and S. Esther (Hutson) Schlotterbeck. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia A. (Schlotterbeck) Thomas. The Schlotterbecks were long-time members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown.
Herb is survived by his former wife, friend, and caregiver, Carol J. (Olson) Schlotterbeck; his eldest child and daughter, Amy L. (Schlotterbeck) Lucas and her husband, James E. Lucas Jr.; his daughter, Lara C. Schlotterbeck; his son, Geoffrey D. (Schlotterbeck) Hutson and his husband, Thommy J. (Wojciechowski) Hutson; his granddaughters, Brittany J. Lucas, Emily M. Lucas, and Harper A. Hutson; and several other close relatives.
In 1956, Herb was a member of the last class to graduate from Hagerstown High School. He gathered with his classmates in October 2016 for a 60th reunion in Hagerstown.
Herb attended Wittenberg University in the 1960s and graduated from Hamma School of Theology, now Trinity Lutheran Seminary, in 1966. Herb also studied Child Developmental Psychology.
As an ordained minister in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Herb first served the congregation at Grace Lutheran Church, in Dover, Ohio, as Associate Pastor and Organist until 1970, when he and his family relocated to Vincennes, Indiana for a calling to serve as Pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In 1984, he joined the staff at St. John's Lutheran Church, in Kokomo, as Associate Pastor and Minister of Music. Herb also privately taught voice to several students while in Kokomo.
After moving from Kokomo to Indianapolis, where he lived for more than 25 years, Herb became an active member of the Episcopal Church of All Saints and supporter of Damien Center. He loved gardening and put his green thumb to use at the Nuthatch Bed & Breakfast and around his home at Franklin Trails, where he had been on the board of the Homeowners' Association.
Throughout his life, Herb embodied the colorful and passionate soul of an artist, musician, and performer. Among his many endeavors, he was an avid participant in community performing arts as an actor, director, and set designer for multiple productions of the Old Town Players in Vincennes, including runs of "The Second Shepherds' Play" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," and with the Kokomo Civic Theater. Herb was also a long-time season ticket holder for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, sang with the Indianapolis Men's Chorus, supported Indy Film Fest, and volunteered at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
A memorial service and celebration of Herb's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gesture in Herb's honor are encouraged to support the local arts in Indiana and make a donation to the Kokomo Symphonic Society (kokomosymphony.com, 765-236-0251), Dance Kaleidoscope (dancekal.org, 317-940-6555), another favorite performing arts organization, or the Episcopal Church of All Saints (allsaintsindy.org, 317-635-2538).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019