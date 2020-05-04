Herbert Theodore "Ted" Clements
Indianapolis - Herbert Theodore "Ted" Clements, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, April 30th, 2020. He was born March 1st, 1930 in Indianapolis to his parents Phil E. and Margaret M. (Dobson) Clements. He married Barbara M. (Whisler) Clements on September 14, 1957. He was a life long resident of Indianapolis, residing on the east side.
Ted is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Barbara M. (Whisler) Clements of Indianapolis; two children: Angela Clements of Indianapolis and Ted Clements of Indianapolis; two grandchildren: Allee Jones and L.J.
Adams; 7 great grandchildren: Bailey, Boston, Braxton, and Brooklyn Jones and Kayden, Maisynn and Bishop Adams; one sister, Phyllis Barrett; In-laws: Evelyn Clements, Richard and Jane Whisler, Mary and Larry Rapacz, Theresa and Paul Hardiman, Michele Whisler, and Dennis Whisler; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by both of his parents; one brother, Marc Clements; and three sisters: Lois McLean, Joyce Frazer and Eileen Clements.
Ted was a 1948 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and later went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Alaska. He worked for the post office as a postal clerk for 35 years before retiring in 1988. He was known as "Klondike" by his colleagues. He was the owner/operator of Depot Liquors in Indianapolis with his family. Ted was a member of the American Legion Post #88, as well as a life long member of Our Lady of Lourdes. Ted was an avid sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed watching baseball, hockey and golf.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, there will be a private gathering at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville, followed by a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis where Ted will be laid to rest. The family plans on celebrating Ted's life with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes, 5333 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 and the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
To send a condolence to the family or to share a story about Ted, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.